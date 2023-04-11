Lies not remors

Becky Bagshaw, the wife of PSWID board member Larry Bagshaw, wrote a very defamatory “letter to the editor” about me and my wife, published here last Tuesday.
Becky Bagshaw claims my motives were “...to try to prove that the board was fiscally irresponsible.” Too bad you chose not to attend our community meeting at our home on Sunday, the 18th of March. You would have learned that I said just the opposite to the 75 citizens gathered. All these people attending the meeting know you just defamed me! You and your board member husband were invited to the community meeting Becky. Why the no-show?
Becky Bagshaw claimed I went to the employees that your husband said “should be fired,” “to dig up dirt on board members.” The fact is, and the 75 persons attending my meeting will confirm, the fired employees came to me and others asking for help. Several were there at the meeting and said just that!
Becky Bagshaw then ACCUSED my wife and I of “...are threatening her”, referring to board member Sharon Hillman! How dare you Becky Bagshaw! That is an unjust civil action for which you claim of me and my wife. Prove your accusations of us! Better yet, watch the Tuesday Facebook posted a video of how unprofessional board member Hillman was to us!
So the question to ask is, why would a sane person,a board member at that, who you claim was threatened by us, present herself at the PSWID information window to answer our questions when plenty of staff were there to assist? We did not ask to speak to her she came up to us.
You also make the ludicrous assertion that if board member Hillman resigns, “...all projects that were approved at the last board meeting will have to be cancelled.” No one with an ounce of brains would believe that hyperbole.
Apologize for your defamatory remarks about my wife and I, Becky Bagshaw.
