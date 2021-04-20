Lies part of Gosar’s nature
Editor:
Pulling the wool over his constituents’ eyes must be easier than pulling teeth for Representative Paul Gosar. He has been tweeting and sending out newsletters on how he is pleased to inform us that municipalities and airports in his district are receiving federal funds and grants for various projects, implying that he had something to do with it.
In fact, the funds he’s touting were a result of legislation HR7617 — The Defense, Commerce, Justice, Science, Energy and Water Development, Financial Services and General Government, Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development Appropriations Act of 2021. Guess who voted against this legislation? Yep, Gosar voted “Nay” and now he is trying to take credit for the allocation of funds derived from this bill.
Gosar continues to tout conspiracy theories, promote white supremacy groups and spread The Big Lie. It’s no great surprise that he’s perpetuating another lie — lies appear to be part of his nature and lack of morals.
Pat Edelen-Smith, Payson
