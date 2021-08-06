Editor:
On Tuesday, July 27, the Roundup published a well-done article on Wendy Rogers concerning her thoughts, posts, and beliefs.
One item concerning her past military status needs correcting. Wendy Rogers was a lieutenant colonel (pay status O-5) not a colonel. It’s not uncommon to verbally address a lieutenant colonel as “colonel,” but in written communications the complete rank lieutenant colonel is correct.
Her recent opponent Felicia French is a colonel (pay status O-6). This past year Wendy’s staff has made no effort to correct the error.
By the way my name is Rogers (no relation) and a lieutenant colonel, USAF (retired).
Art Rogers
