Editor:
Just read the article about a possible park and community center for the east side of town thanks to the work of the RCEA and MHA. I also submitted the survey by MHA about my wishes for such an endeavor at https://mhafoundation.com/community-survey. If you feel our town should be more inclusive to all, then respond.
It has been my opinion for years that this town needs a YMCA (defeated years ago) to provide an Olympic-sized pool for our youth competitors as well as older adults wanting to stay mobile through water exercises. The six weeks of use of Taylor Pool was ridiculous and totally inadequate. The Tonto Apache pool is good, but not for our high school swim athletes or our special needs teams. A splash pad and its cost is beyond common sense and is incredibly limited! So, I say thank you to RCEA and MHA for your broad ideas that go way beyond my limited imagination that benefits all generations.
Ronda Caldwell, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!