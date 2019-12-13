Editor:
On behalf of Payson Lioness Club I wish to thank all of those who assisted us with our entry in this year’s Electric Light Parade. There are always many “helping hands” on a project of this size, and we thank them all. You know who you are. Again, many, many thanks.
Barb Stratton, president, Payson Lioness Club
