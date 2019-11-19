Editor:
Are we listening to Peter Aleshire? Have we so quickly forgotten the tragedy of the town with the bitterly ironic name of “Paradise,” California? Are we Firewising the town of Payson? A couple of examples of areas in need of attention: Have you driven on McLane Road from Forest Drive north to Bridle Path or the area east of the Beeline beyond Swiss Village? These are highly forested areas which desperately need thinning.
Have you noticed the high line wires running through the midst of tall trees on East Aero?
Shouldn’t we be paying attention to Mr. Aleshire’s excellent articles which continue to appear in the Payson Roundup? In short, shouldn’t we listen to Peter?
Dee Strickland Johnson, Payson
