Most action items discussed in local government council meetings pertain to real estate property development and infrastructure — at one time about 90% nationwide. How can a voter tell if a candidate running for local office will do a good job? How can you ensure that he or she is wise, thoughtful, disciplined, and fit for the role of leader? Interestingly, the issues are similar, regardless the location of city or town. Adapted from my circle of work, resources, and lessons learned throughout the country, insights to local economy and quality of life can be gathered from your candidates’ answers to these 10 questions:
1. Do you think our downtown area is healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?
2. What’s more important for our town right now: building new housing and commercial spaces,
or adding density to our existing residential spaces, and rehabilitating our existing storefronts?
3. How do you feel about transportation options currently available in our town; is automobile, bicycle, pedestrian, and public transportation infrastructure done well?
4. Some people in our community say we have traffic problems. What do you think, and if you do as well, how would you change the situation?
5. If you could change one thing in our zoning or development codes, what would it be, and why?
6. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?
7. If someone came to you with a proposal to build a new piece of public infrastructure or public facility in our town, how would you evaluate whether or not that project was worth implementing?
8. If elected, what three steps would you take to put our town on a more firm financial footing?
9. If you received a $2 million grant to use for the town any way you wanted, what would you do with it, and why?
10. Why did you choose to live in your specific neighborhood? Where are your favorite places to spend time in our town when not at home?
Good questions and answers lead to good decisions.
