Editor:
For the various candidates for mayor and the city council, I have a couple relatively simple questions.
What is your long-term vision for Payson (say 10 years down the road)? Or do you even have one?
I ask, because the general impression is you are only really interested in how the town can benefit you and your cronies in the here-and-now, and are without any concern for the future of this town and its long term prosperity, because you know you probably are not going to be here in 10 years’ time.
Frank Lee, Payson
