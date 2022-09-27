Publishing my opinion was prompted in part by Steve, Phil and Mike’s, posts.
Fed up? Absolutely! It is hard to know whose words to believe on either side. However, looking at actions speaks volumes. I, too, have always voted Republican but the hypocrisy of hiding behind biblical principles (sanctity of life) and then voting against all programs designed to help the neediest in our society speaks volumes! Hypocritical for sure.
Mike, so sad issues have become “sides” ... (sounds like a grade school playground). Each is entitled to his opinion. No one is entitled to shame, disrespect or do physical harm to another. To the gentleman being affected I apologize for the immaturity and barbaric behavior of my fellow citizens. To look at each “issue” individually and research as necessary might lead to intelligent conversations leading to positive solutions ... no room for disrespect and abuse! Reprehensible behavior!
Phil ... perception is everything. My perception is that our current president HAS made strides toward uniting the country ... a country totally torn apart by our previous president who, sadly, I voted for. A country that accepts violence and vigilantism ... including a major assault on our Capitol and efforts to overturn an election. Unfortunately, return to true democracy may take as many years or more to implement as the four years it took to bring our country down.
Each of us needs to look at both sides. Take in a variety of news outlets, look at what is happening legally, and listen to eyewitness accounts with open minds. Each is responsible to seek the truth PERSONALLY, not rely on “friends” for our information. There is a lot going on. It is hard to admit you may have been deceived.
