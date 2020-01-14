Editor:
There is a point, just where that point varies and is debatable, where it is easier to pay taxes than to take measures to legally reduce your tax bite. But there is a point there somewhere. If the tax rate increases quite often the tax take decreases. At some point hiring very smart tax lawyers and tax accountants to fight on your behalf is cheaper than simply paying the tax as written. And if you think that Harvard educated tax lawyers are not sharp enough to befuddle the average IRS drone, think again.
The numbers are available for anyone to compare tax rates under I Like Ike in the ’50s (90%) with the actual rate paid by the super-rich. Not a big surprise but people who are super-rich tend to be quite bright and very protective of their cash flow. If we make it worth their while to do so, the super-rich will hire the smartest people in the USA who are not super-rich just yet, to protect them from the IRS.
The congresswoman who advocated jacking up the tax on people who are vastly smarter than she is should look at the tax history of the USA.
Andy McKinney, Star Valley
