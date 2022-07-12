Editor:
I have actually read the entire text of the June 24 Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade and Casey v. Planned Parenthood, with supplementary concurrences from Justices Thomas and Kavanaugh, the partial concurrence of Chief Justice Roberts, and the dissent by Justices Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor.
First take-away. The Dobbs decision does not outlaw abortion. While Justice Alito took many pages to say so, the decision is quite simple. He wrote that the United States’ federal government lacks the basic authority to either outlaw or legalize abortion. This is supported by the plain-language reading of the Constitution, the history of constitutional jurisprudence, and the history of United States’ lawmaking. This occupies most of the decision.
Second take-away. The majority opinion makes it perfectly clear that this decision is limited to abortion and only to abortion. Future cases that might center on 14th Amendment “privacy” issues will have to be judged separately.
Third take-away. Chief Justice Roberts’ partial concurrence would have preferred to affirm the Mississippi law while leaving Roe in place. Justice Alito pointed out that if the Court were to do so, they would merely be setting another “arbitrary federal boundary,” similar to Roe and Casey, which would guarantee that the whole issue would return to the Court often.
Fourth take-away, the dissent. Lawyers have an old saying, “When you don’t have the Law, argue the Facts. When you don’t have the Facts, argue the Law. When you don’t have either, pound the table.” In the Dissent, Justices Breyer, Kagan and Sotomayor are pounding the table. They argue neither the facts nor the law cited in Justice Alito’s opinion. They argue emotion and raise rhetorical talking-points.
Fifth take-away. The 50 states are now free to either encourage, allow, limit, or prohibit abortion as their legislatures and voters see fit. Yes, that will create a hodge-podge of laws as you travel from state to state, but the same can be said for existing criminal and civil law. Litigation surrounding abortion is not ended, only moved to the state level.
Pro-choice legal analysts of moral conviction have known for 49 years that the original Roe decision was built on a foundation of thin air. In his opinion, Justice Alito exposed the lack of foundation.
Disagree with this letter if you must, but before writing to the editor please read the entirety of the decision, including concurrences and the dissent.
Peter Dohms, Payson
