Looking back on 401 and 402

In response to the article in the Friday, April 14 edition, “Payson council repeals Propositions 401 & 402 Under Protest” and the subsequent letter to the editor – I wish to offer some insight into the political situation at the time. The propositions in question were on the same ballot where Mayor Morrissey and three council members that voted in a block were elected (four out of a council of seven). About that same time, the chief of police was retiring and so a new chief was being interviewed. The council then fired the current long tenured town manager in an ugly council meeting, followed by the town attorney turning in his resignation. This effectively created a “coup” in our Payson town government. All three experienced leaders in our town government that would know and could advise had been effectively eliminated and would now be replaced by that newly elected council. Two years later, only part of the block was re-elected, thereby losing their majority vote. In the most recent election, almost a complete turnover was elected “by the people.” Those current elected officials have decided to nullify propositions 401 and 402 on advice of counsel, after learning the laws and the consequences of the propositions which were “initiatives,” (meaning they were not written by a member of government, so potentially unaware of conflicts with current law as was the case with 401 and 402). All the citizens of Payson have had their voice in electing this new council and will again have a voice in the next election. But these propositions were essentially tying the hands of our government so they couldn’t accomplish anything, and surely that is not what the people want – they want leadership that will follow through with street improvements and a town pool. This being a new council, people will watch their actions and have the opportunity to see if things improve over the next two years as opposed to the inaction of the last four.
