Fifty years ago, while stationed at Ft. Irwin, Calif., my unit picture was printed.

It was a small unit, having just eight or nine members — 77th Ord Det (EOD).

The 1st Sgt, Gene Wright was married — he and his wife had two daughters I believe.

He and I kept in touch until he died, back in 2010 or 2011.

While he was “with us,” we exchanged many emails, and in one of them he asked if I still had that photograph, and if so, would I send it to him.

I did that.

He died shortly after.

In an earlier email, he mentioned that one of his daughters lived in Payson.

I don’t know if she is still there — I don’t know her name, but if she is (in Payson), and she still has that photo, I’d like to contact her (regarding the photo) aztmike@gmail.com.

Mike Hayes, Kingman

