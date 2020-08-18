Editor:
Who is behind “Arizonans for Strong Leadership”? Other than being the money behind the full page color ads on Felicia French, I have not been able to find out. Neither party has been able to tell me. You have hidden your identity well.
If you can’t put your name on something, I am not interested in your opinion. If you put your name on your opinion, I will listen with an open mind. I will respect your right to your opinion whether I ultimately agree with it or not.
When anonymous groups with big money attack a local (third generation Arizonan) I have to wonder who/what is behind it. Give Rim Country residents the names of all of the people and/or corporations in your group.
I am looking for transparency on both sides of the aisle. Well, exactly who are you “Arizonans for Strong Leadership”? NOTHING TO SAY NOW?
I live in Strawberry. Where do you live?
Ginger Parton Kauffman
(2) comments
Good for you, Ginger! We don’t need this kind of dark money influencing our elections. Hopefully these ads will backfire on this group and LD6 will elect Pine resident Colonel Felicia French to the Arizona State Senate. www.frenchforaz.com.
Anonymous: lacking individuality, unique character, or distinction. Why would anyone vote for a candidate that relies on a dark money PAC and still always loses? This radical billionaire PAC sure seems obsessed with California. Maybe because THEY live there behind the gates. I say no thank you and will be voting for Pine resident Colonel Felicia French to represent LD6 for Arizona Senate. wwwfrenchforaz.com
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!