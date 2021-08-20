Editor:
My friends down at Green Valley Park tell me that prior to the park being constructed in 1996, not only did everyone not agree on what should be included in the plans, there were those who just didn’t want the park built, period.
Sounds very similar to the reactions we have heard and are still hearing about the new Granite Dells Park on the east side of Payson, doesn’t it?
Some undoubtedly wanted more ball fields in the new park plans, while others didn’t want any. Some wanted to see a bigger lake to attract birds and other wildlife (me!), while others felt no need at all for one. And the list of inclusions and exclusions could go on and on.
But once Payson’s new park is completed and people have a chance to experience it, I have a feeling there will be very few among us who give anything in the park a thumbs down.
It’s long been said that the health of a community is measured by its schools and parks. It’s great to see the visions of those responsible for this new bump in our community health come to fruition.
Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!
DJ Craig
(1) comment
There was one Very Glaring Difference, between what happened then, and now! 25 years ago, the plans to build Green Valley Park were brought to a VOTE of the people, to decide whether or not to build it. It seems lately, the town can't be bothered to let the "common people" decide for themselves!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!