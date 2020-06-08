Losing our freedoms fast
Editor:
Fifty years ago, as a young Navy ensign, I swore to protect and defend the Constitution against all enemies, foreign or domestic. That oath still stands, though I retired as a senior officer years ago. I cannot remain silent as your, and my, cherished freedoms are quickly eroding under a president that does not adhere to the same oath. His personal desires, aided by inaction and even collusion by some of our political leaders, has brought chaos, fear, and retribution for citizens expressing their rightful freedoms as given by the Bill of Rights.
Think not? Can you be assured that attempts to suppress your vote, and that of minority citizens, does not occur in parts of the nation? You know it does. Can you peacefully protest against violation of your rights without forceful police and military intervention? Watch the news. Are your concerns written to those in authority answered specifically, rather than by a generic statement of how well they have done? Mine have not. Do your fellow citizens support their rights by voting in leaders who support the public’s needs and ideals rather than those of a political party? Why, you know the answer; just look at who we put in our state legislature.
Does the ongoing removal of government oversight officials and “unloyal” administrators, packing of high-level positions with partisan leaders (many of whom have been accused of crimes or unauthorized activities), failure by the current administration to abide by lawful congressional queries, and diversion for political aims of approved funding give you concern? No? It’s obvious that we, you, America, has a huge, growing and immediate problem.
If you truly desire to maintain and foster your freedom rather than merely sticking on a bumper sticker or wearing a political hat, you must take some action. Or, as evident by nationwide and local events, sit quietly and watch it erode as politicians and partisans take it away. My oath was for all Americans, not just those of a certain party. I put my life on the line for our freedoms, for yours. Don’t just give them away and thereby let our democracy fade into a collection of “red” and “blue” states that gain or lose by whoever is in power. The actual power is (so far) yours. Speak out, fund, participate, vote. Democracy is ours to keep or to lose.
C. R. Mynard, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!