“Love your neighbor as yourself” says Jesus in the Bible in the Gospels of Matthew and Mark. That’s easy to do with friends and family. But does it also mean I have to love Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and others who act against all biblical teaching? Aren’t I excused from that command given Putin is killing innocent Ukrainians and Donald Trump continues his constant lying, is proud of his adultery and sexual exploitation of women, uses scare tactics to divide America, calls people names and trashes his friends if they disagree with him. Neither man shows love or compassion for anyone. Really, am I commanded to love Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and all those other politicians that have no ethics and will do anything for power?
The answer is yes. I am to love Donald Trump and these others. There is no exclusion to the commandment. After much soul searching, I think I might understand the commandment better now. No matter how badly we behave, we are still unique parts of creation. We are capable of great love, and yet, we can do terrible things too. It doesn’t do me or anyone else any good to hate or live in anger. As I thought about Trump’s life, I began to see that he is in great pain. He has never really grown up. He needs the constant cheering of the crowds and will do and say anything to get it. I don’t think he loves himself. Those around him are there for favors, endorsements, money and power as long as he can provide it, not because they love and respect him. He lives for the adoration of the crowds, and this feeds his ego as he has never really been successful on his own (five bankruptcies — constant legal troubles). I wonder if deep down, Donald Trump doesn’t realize he has no real friends. His quiet moments alone must be really hard for him.
So yes, I can love and feel compassion for Donald Trump for the fellow human that he is and still abhor the terrible things he has done. I sincerely wish him as the Bible says in Philippians, “the Peace of God which Surpasses All Understanding.” Let us all be our best selves. If we do that, we will all be happier, and the world will be a better place for all.
