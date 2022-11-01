Editor:

“Love your neighbor as yourself” says Jesus in the Bible in the Gospels of Matthew and Mark. That’s easy to do with friends and family. But does it also mean I have to love Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and others who act against all biblical teaching? Aren’t I excused from that command given Putin is killing innocent Ukrainians and Donald Trump continues his constant lying, is proud of his adultery and sexual exploitation of women, uses scare tactics to divide America, calls people names and trashes his friends if they disagree with him. Neither man shows love or compassion for anyone. Really, am I commanded to love Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin and all those other politicians that have no ethics and will do anything for power?

