Editor:
I loved, loved, loved the letter “Surviving vs. Thriving” (April 17 Roundup).
Kathleen Kelly really tells it like it is. I wish I had a husband to complain about, but lost mine several years ago.
In any event, we needed to laugh, and laugh I did, thanks again Kathleen.
Claire Wall, Payson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!