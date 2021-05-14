Editor:
How fortunate we are to have been living in a time of “intellectual enlightenment.” For example, a recent president that lost the last election by over 7 million votes has described himself as a “stable genius.” His record showed that it’s doubtful he was either.
In Arizona, we have a governor that has shown by his actions and proclamations that he knows more about the COVID-19 pandemic than medical doctors and scientists, his knowledge of the effectiveness of mask wearing far exceeds that of the CDC, and now his expertise in the field of women’s reproduction exceeds that of the Arizona Medical Association (AMA).
We haven’t experienced such levels of political knowledge since the days of Governor Evan Mecham back in the late 1980s!
Anyway, if we were able to put the minds of a former president, a current governor, and a former governor together, we would undoubtedly at least equal the cognitive capabilities of a myopic delusionist.
Richard K. Meszar, Whispering Pines
