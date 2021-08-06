Editor:
I’ve sat through my third meeting (on the proposed new park and community center) seeing the same slideshow and hearing almost the same pitch.
Even the town manager gave his pitch.
I was already sold on the new Granite Dells Park and possible recreation center with pool. The questions I had and weren’t allowed to ask (at recent work study session), even though a parks and rec commission member was, is:
First: Do renovations of the existing Taylor Pool and upgrades and maintenance on existing parks include the forgotten blue Mustang Park?
Second: Where do we get funds to maintain the new facilities? If it is a special tax like a .12 percent sales tax, I may be in favor of the benefits. Maybe include a covered event center in the tax. Will citizens get to vote on the tax?
Third: If no tax is voted on, where does this magic money come from?
Dave Golembewski
