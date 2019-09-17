Magic yes; gun violence no
Editor:
I accompanied my young elementary school granddaughter to the Northern Gila County Fair on Kids’ Day Friday. Not long after our school bus arrived, we were herded into a large tent to watch a magic show and a Wild West gun shootout re-enactment.
The magic show was wonderful, but I was simply appalled that anyone would think that in this day of gun violence and mass killings in schools, it would be a good idea for youngsters to watch and hear the popping of guns pointed at another human being.
Shame on the people who put on these violent types of re-enactments and shame on the Northern Gila County Fair staff who invited them.
Lynn Johnson
And, I'll bet your kids never watch any of the "games" targeting them with mind-bending horrific action - or any current "cartoon" offerings on TV or the internet.
More importantly, your rant seems to indicate that you were aware there was a Magic Show and Wild West re-enactment at the event. You could have taken the initiative and left with your snowflake if you desired. I presume you were not prevented from taking that action, so . . . .
