Editor:
Is anyone else curious about the very expensive full color mailers promoting a non-district resident for state Senate while lying about Sylvia Allen that land in all our mailboxes every day?
Has anyone else noticed that the “Rural Arizona Pac” is headquartered in Washington, D.C.?
Who is spending millions of out of state dollars to lie about and remove a true conservative representative of this district?
I think we need to send big city lib phony, Wendy Rogers back to her liberal out of state funders, instead of to the state Senate.
Dale Oestmann, Pine
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!