V.L. wants to wake up the voters, but uses worn out tactics to insult their intelligence, rather than actually give a reasoned argument. She uses a quote from a far left website to begin with, showing no brain activity of her own. Then she holds up M. Romney as a spokesman for the GOP, and heaping slander upon others. Now to the subject: “stifle the voting system in Arizona,” but no examples are given on just how this is going to be attempted. Perhaps the current process of sending out ballots to anyone with a driver’s license, or machine voting with proven defective (or worse, by design) equipment, or several other ways to stuff the ballot box are her preferred way of handling state-run elections.
Be that as it may, she uses a propaganda technique called, “glittering generalities” in which you need not give details, but focus on the target by using emotionally charged language that, when read out of context, mean nothing at all.
Then she reports that she is an independent, even though she acts as a mouthpiece for far left talking points. Anyone claiming in public to be an independent probably is not, because it takes only an “x” when you register to be any party, even if you do not believe. It is a time tested ploy of the left. Don’t fall for it Arizonans! You have brains and good sense to make up your own minds by comparing what is reported to you and what actually has transpired. Do the right things for the right reasons and you will never have to look over your shoulder.
(1) comment
Speaking of "glittering generalities"....🙄🙄🙄
