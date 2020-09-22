Editor:
I give two thumbs up, both to Donn Morris and to Ronda Caldwell! They have hit the issue on the head. I, as a longtime citizen of Payson, would love the opportunity to vote on such an item as the splash pad.
It is well known that children love to play in water, I had six of my own who are now adults. Having a splash pad brings with it a myriad of concerns. Here are some that I think about, just off the top of my head: usage of water just going down a drain — rather than being recirculated, someone to maintain and keep mud from mucking up the system, and liability issues for the town should a child slip and fall. I also know that children have a tendency to push and shove each other to make sure they have a spot, thus increasing the odds of accidents occurring.
This town is comprised mostly of retired people, who would love to see the money used to upgrade the Taylor Pool and maybe have a retractable cover installed so that it can be used all year long. I, for one, prefer exercising in a pool since it is easier on the joints. Showing support for a high school swim team is also a reason to consider putting funds toward a public pool.
If it is felt that a splash pad is needed, there would be room to the side of the pool for such an item and it would be easier to maintain in an area near the pool.
All the age groups in our community should be taken into consideration. The whole family could enjoy a day in and near the water if monies were used for a facility that everyone could utilize ... not just the children.
Lenore White
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!