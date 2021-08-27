Editor:
I like to keep it simple. We’re facing COVID 19, 20, 21, and on and on. We ALL need to do what we have to do to make it safe for the rights and freedoms of you, your loved ones, and those who pay the price for your choices.
Kathleen Kelly, Payson
