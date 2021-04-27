Editor:
I listen to what the reporters say on TV regarding the ballot recount in Maricopa County. All I hear is that no discrepancies were found.
However, the Democrats went to court to stop that count. Why? The more I think about it, the more it makes sense, that they want to stop the count because they need to make sure that all stays hidden. Common sense will tell you that you make it more obvious that there were things done in that election that would show that the count went to Trump. Only the guilty will fight to stop it. Need I say more!
Mattie Seibert
