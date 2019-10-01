Malcontents want a ‘do over’
Editor:
What we have seen happening across the country for the past three years is now unfolding before very our eyes in our little community of Payson.
The far left radicals across our nation cannot come to grips with the fact they lost the election three years ago. They disrupt, obstruct, investigate, block and make every attempt to prevent President Trump from accomplishing what he promised to do while campaigning.
In the same way, a group of local malcontents still have not gotten over the fact that our former mayor was voted out. On top of that, for the first time ever, a “write-in” candidate was elected to the council. Inconceivable! But it happened.
Now they want to negate a valid election with a recall and get a “do over.” While many Payson citizens were unhappy with what Craig Swartwood did to us: And there were many examples: We accepted the fact that he was, in fact, our mayor. We waited our turn to vote him out. And we did. But the malcontents don’t want to wait! They want a recall.
I admit I was not a Trump fan in the beginning. He was crude, unpolished, and in my opinion, un-presidential. He still is! But I respect a man who keeps his promises (unlike Swartwood). In much the same way, Mayor Morrissey may be considered “un-mayoral,” but I respect the fact that he has no ulterior motives and truly wants to fix what is broken in Payson. He is not polished. He is not an expert at Robert’s Rules of Order. And while I don’t always agree with his methods, or those of the three council members who the malcontents wish to remove: I do respect their attempts to end the cronyism that has held Payson back for decades.
And I will support them all!
Paul Frommelt
