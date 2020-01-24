Editor:
The Jan. 18 March for Life event organized by New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center far exceeded expectations. The numbers continued to swell and everyone agreed there were more than 300 people.
God blessed us over and over throughout the day, and even before the event. God, the Inventor and Master of Coincidence, surely planned the timing of the film “Unplanned” to occur on the same day as the march. The day was sunnier and warmer than forecasted, and all attendees were joyful. It was perfect for sign waving.
According to Sawmill Theatres manager Craig Triphahn, more than 200 people attended the showing of “Unplanned” before taking their pro-life signs and lining up on both sidewalks along Highway 87.
For two hours, Rim Country’s amazing citizens held up positive pro-life signs and waved cheerfully at motorists driving through Payson. One attendee estimated there were about 4,500 vehicles that passed by our signs that read Choose Life; Unborn Lives Matter; Adoption is an Option; Choose Life—Your Mother Did; Life Begins at Conception; Abortion Regret and Jesus Loves You. Some signs read Honk 4 Life, and as vehicles passed, the honking rarely stopped.
Pamela Newman of KPIH 98.9 radio conducted live on-site interviews that Deacon Tom Fox broadcast. She did an awesome job and included a brief interview with Lori Mills, the vice president of New Beginnings.
Virtually every church was represented, including St. Philip the Apostle Parish and the Holy Nativity Catholic Church, Calvary Chapel, Ponderosa Bible Church, Church for the Nations, Mountain Bible Church, Church on the Street, Expedition, Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church and more. Several members of the Gila County Republican Committee helped spread the word and attended, carrying pro-life and Trump signs, reminding passersby that he’s the only pro-life candidate running for president.
There were children as young as 3 up to elderly citizens in wheelchairs, all faithfully holding their signs and waving.
The first March for Life was held on Jan. 22, 1974 in Washington, D.C. It marked the first anniversary of Roe v. Wade, which legalized abortion. That which was supposed to be “safe, legal, and rare” has taken more than 61 million innocent lives.
March for Life events have been held across the country every year since. This year, Arizona held marches throughout the state on Jan. 18.
The good news is that the abortion rate has gone down 53% since 1980.
New Beginnings provides free assistance to anyone with a planned or unplanned pregnancy. Through our all-volunteer staff, we also provide free lay counseling and curriculum to our clients, whether they are female or male, together or apart, stepparents, or grandparents.
Very simply, we reflect the love of Jesus Christ.
Thank you to all the donors, attendees, volunteers, KPIH, KMOG, Printing by George, Payson Christian School, Church for the Nations and Ponderosa Bible for letting us use your buildings for sign making and thank you to our faithful board of directors for leadership and wisdom.
Anita Christy, executive director, New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center
