January 22, 2022 marks the 49th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, that legalized abortion nationwide. Abortion has claimed the lives of over 63 million innocent babies in the USA since the ruling. On December 1, 2021, the U.S. Supreme Court took oral arguments relating to Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization – the case which is, without a doubt, the single best chance in a generation to reverse Roe v. Wade. A decision is expected no later than June 2022.
New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center will host its 3rd Annual March for Life sign waving on Saturday, January 22, from 10 a.m. until noon. The public is urged to join us. Before his passing, the late Justice Antonin Scalia explained why the U.S. Supreme Court had not yet acted to end Roe v. Wade stating, “I am against abortion. I want to end it! But where is the moral outcry?”
We will stand and wave our pro life signs on the sidewalks along both sides of Highway 87, from the Sawmill shopping center to Bonita Street. Parking will be available at Expedition Church, 301 S. Colcord, and at the east end of the Sawmill shopping center. Signs will be available at both locations. Feel free to bring your own signs. They should be positive, life-affirming, brief, written in bold letters.
Much has happened since Roe v. Wade became law 49 years ago. The scientific community knows that life begins at conception. There are multiple birth control methods. There are maternity homes, adoption agencies, and safe-haven laws. New Beginnings is one of 2,750 pregnancy centers around the country that stand ready to help women. In fact, New Beginnings continues helping women beyond their pregnancy. Our free programs include parenting of infants, as well as young and older children. We also help all young men and women, even grandparents.
Also, everyone is welcome to join us at a Sign Making Party at Ponderosa Church, 1800 N. Beeline Hwy. on Friday, Jan. 14 at 1 p.m.
