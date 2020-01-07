Editor:
Jan. 22 marks the 47th anniversary of the United States Supreme Court case, Roe v. Wade, that legalized abortion nationwide. That which was supposed to be “safe, legal, and rare” has taken over 61 million lives since the 1973 ruling.
The state of Arizona will be holding its annual March for Life event on Saturday, Jan. 18. The pro-life community in Rim Country, led by New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center, is also organizing our own PAYSON MARCH FOR LIFE 2020 event to be held Jan. 18, 2020, to memorialize the precious lives lost to abortion.
Payson’s March for Life 2020 honors the overwhelming number of courageous and faithful citizens in our community who have demonstrated a loving regard for the unborn and their precious families, and who have prevented the deaths of innocent unborn children through their selfless donations of time, talents, and finances. Payson’s March for Life 2020 also commends our citizens who have stepped forward and stood in the gap to save every child possible through adoption of babies and children.
As more people see for themselves that abortion terminates the life of an innocent human being, the good news is that the abortion rate in the U.S., and in the state of Arizona, has been steadily dropping.
Sawmill Theatres will be featuring the movie “Unplanned” at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 18. We invite all of our pro-life citizens to see the film, and then to join us from noon to 2 p.m. Simply stand on the sidewalks along Highway 87 and hold positive pro-life signs, while joyfully waving at motorists passing by.
It’s helpful if people make their own simple signs with a brief, pro life-affirming statement in large bold letters. We will have some signs available for those who don’t have them. Also, it isn’t necessary that everyone have a sign. Simply standing next to someone with a pro-life sign shows that you stand up for innocent life.
Please be a voice for the voiceless. For more information, call 928-474-7466 or email beginningspayson@gmail.com.
Anita Christy, executive director, New Beginnings Pregnancy and Parenting Center
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!