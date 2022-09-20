Editor:
The vast majority of voters in the USA support reproductive rights for women. Here are percentages from a cross section of sources listed below:
• 75% of all voters still support Roe v. Wade.
• 85% of all voters think that abortion should be legal in some or all circumstances.
• 95% of all Americans want abortion and appropriate post-miscarriage health care to be safe and legally available.
• 60% of Protestants and 56% of Catholics want all reproductive health care options available to women and girls.
• 63% of men support legal abortion.
• 87% of Americans want birth control to be available and 78% consider it a basic need for women’s health care.
• Pregnant women (and girls) have been forced to wait hours in the hospital for a dead fetus to be expelled “naturally,” sometimes putting their own lives at risk.
• Women fear being charged with murder if they have a miscarriage or an ectopic pregnancy. Many doctors fear giving appropriate post-miscarriage health care to women and girls.
• Girls ages 11, 12, 13, and 14 are being forced to carry pregnancies that endanger their lives, victimized again after being raped by family members or family friends.
• In 2004, there were 817K abortions in the USA; in 2019, there were 110K fewer. Education decreases the number of abortions that take place.
Please support women and girls. Join us for the March for Women’s Reproductive Health and Rights at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 8 at highways 87 & 260 in Payson. Park east of McDonald’s near The Beverage Place. Women and men, girls and boys, and all who support women’s health care and women’s reproductive rights are welcomed to participate.
(Sources for percentages listed here: ABC/Ipsos Poll, Fox News, Pew Research, PBS, a cross section of newspapers, and NPR.)
Teresa Kelleher, Payson
