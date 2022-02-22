Recently, while on a routine traffic stop a Payson Police officer found a woman dying of a fentanyl overdose and saved her life. I am grateful for the officer’s quick thinking and training otherwise she would have been added to the 100,000 fentanyl/heroin deaths that we will see this year. The unspoken tragedy of fentanyl/heroin use in our community is the children, maybe in the hundreds, being placed in foster care because of their parents’ drug addiction.
I am hopeful that the drug detox program, the Mogollon Treatment Center, being started by the Bullards will be successful. They will be engaged in the mighty cause of saving lives.
To Community Bridges, good luck with your halfway house. I see your clients walking to Green Valley Park in a small group, I wish them the best. I see them as trying, hoping for a better life.
I am disappointed that our community, which has a long history of substance abuse problems, (we were once called the “crystal palace” because of our methamphetamine problem), has decided to place a marijuana store on the corner of one of the busiest intersections in Arizona. Take a minute to drive by the old Carl’s Jr., look at how prominent it is. It is a convenient location for those coming off the Rim and heading south on Hwy. 87. Maybe they can catch a buzz before they drive 70 mph on a busy mountain highway.
The famous American philosopher Charles Barkley is noted for saying “You’re better than that.” I’ve been around Payson for 42 years, served as Police Chief for 15 years, I would like to think that we are better than that; that maybe there is a better place for Jars, the marijuana store. They will probably run a very professional and lawful business, but I can just hear it now, “When you get to Payson turn right at the big marijuana store.”
