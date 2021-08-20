Editor:
Concerning article “State House candidate launches head-spinning campaign” (Roundup, Aug. 13). Followed by the tag line, “Pastor’s talk before Payson Tea Party filled with outlandish claims,” by Peter Aleshire.
David Marshall is a pastor, former police officer and Air Force veteran. He serves God, community and country. I will listen to, honor and respect the claims of a man who has lived such a life of character, as we all should.
Bob Judson, Payson
(1) comment
Say Bob, I'm a Vietnam Vet, former Police Sergeant, former President of my Sunday School class...
Marshall is spreading a series of debunked lies...
Just sayin'...
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!