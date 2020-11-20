Editor:
I am writing this letter to urge the mayor and city councilors to reinstate the mask mandate. While I realize that the information that we now have about Covid-19 has changed in the past eight months, the one constant has been the CDC recommendation on wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand washing.
When the mayor rescinded the mandate, things changed very quickly. Many businesses no longer require employees to wear masks which then gives patrons permission to enter without them as well. When we look at the Covid numbers nationwide we can only assume that the wave is headed our way. Many of our community’s small businesses are struggling. If patrons feel safe entering because guidelines are being followed, the chances of them surviving are greater.
While mandates may not be enforceable, they are an example of what should be happening and a greater percentage of citizens will follow that example.
Our mayor and councilors were elected to serve the people of Payson and to do what is best for its citizens. Leadership from the top is always best. Please do what is right and lead — Mask Up Arizona.
Brenda Mouw, Payson
Editor’s note: The above letter was received before the Nov. 17 town council meeting.
