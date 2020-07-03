Mask policy
Editor:
OBSERVATION ABOUT VOLUNTARY USAGE OF MASKS AND STUDIES ABOUT MASK EFFECTIVENESS.
I had been observing the steady growth of the percentage of Payson citizens voluntarily wearing masks in public. Then after the mayor, city council and staff signed off on a policy regulating mask usage in Payson, the next day the percentage of Payson citizens voluntarily wearing masks in public plummeted to nearly zero. I decided this was probably because Payson citizens were passively rebelling against governmental overreach and governmental lack of respect for American traditions regarding personal freedom and it stimulated my curiosity about studies measuring the effectiveness of USING masks to attempt to reduce transmission of disease organisms from infected persons to non-infected persons.
It was easy to find such studies and the number of reports about such studies has continued to grow daily.
Example internet links are: are (1) tmp.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/06/what_good_do_masks_do_really.html and (2) tmp.americanthinker.com/blog/2020/04/a_wee_word _about masks.html.
Both articles contain links to additional information about the problems and ineffectiveness of masks when attempting to use masks to reduce the transmission of disease organisms from infected person to non-infected persons. The logical result seems to be that the only effective policy is to forbid mask usage by uneducated about mask usage by infected persons because mask usage by anyone uneducated about the proper use of masks not fitted to the specific infected person by professionals can actually increase transmission of disease organisms from infected to non-infected persons.
I think the mayor, city council and staff should rescind or significantly revise the Payson policy regulating mask usage in Payson.
Wil Schuemann,Payson
