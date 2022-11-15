Mass shootings Nov 15, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Editor:One mass shooting in Australia ...Assault weapon ban resulted.One mass shooting in New Zealand ...Assault weapon ban went into effect immediately.No mass shootings in either country since.More than one mass shooting in America daily this year ... and years prior ... thousands of dead children and innocents.Still no action from the self-proclaimed Party of Law and Order.Ted Paulk, Payson Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ban Assault Weapon Mass Shooting Politics Innocent America Party Of Law And Order Recommended for you × Post a comment as Guest Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. Guest × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only! Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Local Savings Featured Local Savings Front Page Stories Saluting Rim Country veterans First jury trial held in Payson’s new county complex Hometown hero Matt Binney recounts two days of furious combat in Afghanistan in 2006 Police rescue owl illegally bought at gas station Payson’s mayoral race comes down to the wire Latest Stories First jury trial held in Payson’s new county complex PHS alum wins acting award Almanac Camera Club hears about engraving Hobbs claims narrow victory over Lake in governor's race Judge rules ballot dropbox-watching group confusing voters Supreme Court orders Kelli Ward to turn over phone records Katie Hobbs increases her edge over Kari Lake in Governor's race Sen. Kelly promises to put state ahead of politics Is there a fix for Arizona's slow vote counting? Latest Video Crystal Gayle Concert At Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Letters to the Editor Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor Working together Unsupported assumptions Choose pro-life Veterans tribute Guest Comment Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments The volunteer crisis Education choice is benefiting Rim Country Protecting the Grand Canyon Selective enforcement of law wrong Columnists A very special song We can find out almost anything today Poor little Miss 1565 – Part 5 Poor little Miss 1565 - Part 4 Poor little Miss 1565 – Part 3 Click Here To See Discounts, Services And Offers Mesa Temple Christmas Lights Live Your Dream Miracle Ear RR front strip Dr. Jaber Abawi ERA Real Estate - Suzy Tubbs Chili Dinner to Benefit Humane Society New Medicare Advantage Plan Integricare RR EAC Student Art Show & Sale Community Wellness & Education Banner Sleep Center Miracle Ear Hearing Aid Center Medicare 101 Rich Aprile - Medicare Agent Mazatzal Hotel & Casino Integricare 2x3 Lacey's Dog Gone Grooming Salon Payson Plumbing Solutions Tom Russell & Associates Business Directory Westwood Ponderosa Bible Church Plant Fair Nursery Sawmill Theatres Pratt Heating & Cooling Chapman Auto Center West Valley Garage Cabinets Central Arizona Supply North Mechanical Winterholler Dentistry “There’s a DOCTOR Sawmill Theatres Brian Emery, HIS - Friedman ENT Wendy L. Larchick - Keller Williams Arizona Reality Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Friedman Plastics Now Open Having a hard time hearing? LOOK AT US GROW! Dr. Gail Turner, MD, FACC Dry Force - WE’RE HERE TO HELP Heart, Artery & Vein Institute, Uncle Herb's We Now Carry Pre-Packaged Ounces St. Vincent de Paul all winter clothing INTEGRATED MEDICAL SERVICES IN PAYSON BE FLOOD AWARE: Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Dr. Gear Friedman ENT, We’ve Moved! Best of the Rim 2017 - Who will win?
