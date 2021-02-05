Editor:
Maybe it is time to take a breather from party politics and think about what happened on Jan. 6, 2021. A group of Americans attempted to negate the results of a presidential election by violently storming the U.S. Capitol while the Senate and House held a joint session to certify the presidential election. A sitting president, members of his administration, a number of congressmen, a few senators, several media sources and many social media conspiracy theorists encouraged this group action.
This was the first serious threat to the rule of law and America’s constitutional democracy since the southern states (including the territory of Arizona) threatened to leave the Union in order to maintain slavery of black people.
So, the questions I pose are: Do we want to maintain America’s constitutional democracy in the 21st century? Or, do we want to give democracy up in favor of continuous rule by one person and party, just like Russia and China now do?
Do we want to have a president for life or the ability to elect a new president every four years if we think the sitting president has not performed adequately?
Please think about this.
Robert Hershberger, Payson
