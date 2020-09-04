Editor:
The Trump administration recently rescinded its nomination of William Perry Pendley to become director of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). This wasn’t completely surprising, given that his nomination was met with overwhelming opposition from senators across the country. Interestingly though, one senator who remained consistently silent on the nomination was our very own Martha McSally.
The BLM is responsible for overseeing over 12 million acres of land in Arizona, and unfortunately its work is in jeopardy due to the ongoing saga of William Perry Pendley. Mr. Pendley should have never been appointed to interim director in the first place. His former role as an attorney for the oil and gas industry creates obvious conflicts, and his personal statements calling for the sale of all public lands flies in the face of the agency’s mission.
As staff of the Arizona Wildlife Federation focused on the responsible management of Arizona’s public lands and wildlife, all of this has been incredibly troubling to watch. Now, more than ever, we need stable and pragmatic management of our public lands. This requires our United States senators to ensure agencies such as the BLM have the leadership in place to fulfill their mission. Unfortunately, Senator McSally has demonstrated no desire to provide this leadership. Instead, she’s remained silent throughout the process and taken no action to ensure our public lands will be managed properly.
Recently, it was discovered that Mr. Pendley signed an order giving himself the power of acting director while the position remains vacant. This blatant power grab flies in the face of our system of checks and balances, and undermines the constitutional authority of the Senate confirmation process. You would think this would break Senator McSally out of her silence. Yet, we’ve still heard nothing.
The time has come for Senator McSally to tell us where she stands on William Perry Pendley’s role at the BLM. As citizens who pay for and use our public lands, we believe it’s the least she can do.
Nikki Julien, Payson
