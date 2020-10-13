Editor:
Senator Martha McSally is known for her support of animal protection issues, and her efforts to end doping scandals and equine deaths in horse racing are to be lauded.
Especially notable is her leadership in support of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act of 2020 (S.4547), a new and vital bipartisan federal bill that will create an independent central authority, overseen by the Federal Trade Commission, that will implement one uniform national set of rules on doping, medication and track safety standards to replace the current confusing and cumbersome patchwork of state regulations on these matters.
Horse racing in the United States supports more than 241,000 jobs and adds $15.6 billion to the national economy, according to a recent survey by the American Horse Council.
The fans, bettors, industry participants and equine athletes expect the leaders of this national sport to prioritize safety and integrity but have been consistently disappointed. The Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act will help end illegal doping, create a more level playing field and protect all of racing’s athletes.
Thank you Senator McSally.
Ruthanne Penn, Payson
