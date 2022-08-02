Editor:
According to a June 30, 2022, Rasmussen Reports survey covering “U.S. Legacy Media Top Midterm Issues,” America’s intrepid journalists apparently claim American voters are most concerned with the following issues:
Editor:
According to a June 30, 2022, Rasmussen Reports survey covering “U.S. Legacy Media Top Midterm Issues,” America’s intrepid journalists apparently claim American voters are most concerned with the following issues:
• Climate change (64% Concerned, 39% Very Concerned)
• Ukraine war (60% Important, 20% Very Important)
• Jan. 6 hearings (54% Important, 41% Very Important)
• COVID (57% Concerned, 22% Very Concerned)
• LGBT issues (42% Support, 23% Strongly Support)
However, Rasmussen Reports didn’t stop with merely polling journalists. They also polled real Americans — like the citizens in “fly-over land” Rim Country, who are filling their gas tanks and fishing for nickels and dimes and trying to stretch their paychecks in the face of what is now being reported as almost 10% inflation — the highest in over 41 years.
What did Rasmussen find? Here are the “Top Voter Midterm Issues” of highest concern to actual Americans:
• Rising gas prices (92% Concerned, 68% Very Concerned)
• Inflation (91% Concerned, 69% Very Concerned)
• The economy (89% Concerned, 69% Very Concerned)
• Violent crime (86% Concerned, 58% Very Concerned)
• Election integrity (83% Concerned, 61% Very Concerned)
• School issues (76% Concerned, 58% Very Concerned)
• Abortion rights (75% Important, 54% Very Important)
• Election cheating (75% Concerned, 53% Very Concerned)
• Illegal immigration (73% Important, 42% Very Important)
To say there is a complete disconnect between the real concerns of ordinary Americans and those claiming to know the real concerns of ordinary Americans would be a gross understatement.
Tina Terry, Payson
Click 'Letters to the Editor' section headline above for full selection of latest letters to the editor
Click 'Guest Comment' section headline above for full selection of latest guest comments
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Avoid obscene, hateful, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful.
Be Nice. No name-calling, racism, sexism or any sort of -ism degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Real names only!