In response to the article “BannerAir now has memberships available,” I’d like to inform people that paying for a membership is money wasted. Congress passed H.R. 3784: Air Ambulance Affordability Act of 2019. Because of this, all air ambulance services are considered in-network by insurance companies, so when the Banner membership program claims “there is expanded nationwide coverage,” there already is that coverage in place because of the law.
Air ambulance companies all have to work within the scope of the insurances and the narrow parameters of the law. This law is why the largest air ambulance provider in the nation, Air Methods, no longer sells memberships. Memberships primarily take money from people who just don’t know the new law. The No Surprises Act (H.R. 3784) protects people by having them only responsible for their co-pay, deductible, or coinsurance allotment.
Congress really did remedy an awful situation. I’m sure we all remember the horror stories of surprise billings in the aftermath of an accident before 2019. The enactment of H.R. 3784 was a win for the public that added necessary protections. Since those protections are in place, memberships are not necessary to consumers.
Furthermore, an air ambulance membership is also unnecessary because there is a very good chance that the air ambulance used in a scene call is not a Banner aircraft. Whichever air ambulance is closest at the time will likely get the call, which is vital since every minute counts. A sticker on the back of a car has no effect whatsoever. A patient has no control over which air ambulance company is dispatched. Whichever aircraft is closest –whether it is Banner, Native Air, Guardian Air, or PHI – will get the call.
Because of the law, air ambulance memberships are relics to consumers. I would like to disclose that my husband flew air ambulances for the Army for over 20 years and civilian air ambulances for 16. He flew for Native Air, Mercy Air, and Guardian Air. I am glad that Air Methods does not try to pad its pockets by selling pointless memberships.
