In response to the article “BannerAir now has memberships available,” I’d like to inform people that paying for a membership is money wasted. Congress passed H.R. 3784: Air Ambulance Affordability Act of 2019. Because of this, all air ambulance services are considered in-network by insurance companies, so when the Banner membership program claims “there is expanded nationwide coverage,” there already is that coverage in place because of the law.

