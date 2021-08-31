Editor:
My dentist (a D.D.S.), my chiropractor (a D.C.), and my veterinarian (a D.V.M.) all have more medical knowledge than the vast, vast majority of politicians. Add in the additional education, experience, and expertise of those medical professionals with an M.D. or D.O. attached to their names and these are the medical experts we should be listening to during this pandemic.
When did it ever become acceptable to listen to AND believe the advice of lawmakers when it comes to medical science? These politicians may know laws, budgets, and taxation policies, but they know very little or nothing about medical issues especially when it comes to the knowledge of medical experts.
To help get ourselves out of this pandemic quagmire let’s listen to and adhere to the advice of our medical experts and tune out the self-serving politicians that have their own interests at heart and not ours.
After all, poll after poll shows that people put their trust in our medical professionals at the highest levels, and, you guessed it, lawmakers came in at or near the bottom.
Succinctly stated, let’s believe and listen to the medical community related to medical issues and semi-listen to and semi-believe politicians related to political issues.
Richard K. Meszar, Payson
