Dear Arizona taxpayer, as a recovering addict, and as a six-time convicted felon for the horrendous crime of “possession and use of a narcotic drug” (never sales, manufacturing, or especially nothing whatsoever having to do with causing physical harm or damage to fellow citizens or their property), I feel obligated to inform you what your hard earned money has bought.
I say YOU because while incarcerated for these atrocities, I was not permitted to work and earn income to pay any tax with, nor in order to take care of family (so thank you again for looking out and helping with that for the significant time I’ve spent in jails, prisons, and courts).
Of course, the fact that I am a felon and have spent time in prison lead a majority of law-abiding citizens to conjure long learned beliefs that I and other addicts are some depraved sub-human species. That is of course until or unless they have a member of their family in my boat.
But back to my point; I think you should know that, just in my case, you’ve spent approximately $140,000 to keep me out of society and unable to provide for myself or my family for almost seven years altogether. You may have been told that this amount includes alcohol and drug counseling, job training, or anything else remotely useful for my re-entrance into society except possibly new ways to break laws more efficiently from the guys that actually probably should be in there. So, what happens when I get out and have an even more difficult time getting a job or a place to live? Bingo! I’m probably going to break the law some more in order to feed and clothe myself. In my case, I was fortunate enough to have family that cared about me and made sure I had a relatively decent education (would have been a better one if Arizona didn’t blow money that should go to schools in order to build more prisons, which are absurdly used to incarcerate these poor individuals without the education to support themselves later.
So what is the answer? I don’t know, but I will say this for certain — I’ve gotten way more benefit from brief stays in rehab centers, which costed around $15,000, than I ever would in a lifetime of prison.
