Dear Neighbor:
We are in turbulent times. There is absolutely no doubt about that. A time that we never imagined could or would happen in our lifetime. Yet, here we are in a new world where norms are slipping or have slipped away. What to do? How to do it? Should I wear a mask when I leave the house? Or, is all this "virus" stuff a "hoax"? What about gloves?
Initially, I looked for guidance from our elected officials in the country, but because each state's governor has been told "you are on your own," they all are doing and saying different things. What to do?
During these pandemic times it has occurred to me that so many issues will arise that were never thought of before, but will have to be addressed — now. For example, our school-aged children being at home. The usual school breaks are ordinarily spring, Christmas and summer. These breaks had dates assigned when they began and when they ended. We now know the COVID-19 virus "lockdown" does not have an ending date. Children will be home every day.
Some experts have estimated we could be instructed to remain in our homes, except for necessities, until November 2020 due to the virus making another surge because of climate variations around the world. I have even heard 2021 sometime. No one knows!
Another situation arises when parents who grocery shop based on school breakfast and lunches, who now have to make sure children are fed all day — three meals every day. What does that do to a budget but causes a parent to stress out and wonder how will this work.
In this new world spouses who have jobs have now been laid off or furloughed from their jobs and find themselves at home with each other all day, every day. After approximately from two weeks to a month, house budgets become short. How will these scenarios be coped with or worked out?
I want you to know that you are not alone. Others in our community are confused and feel the same stress. We can get through this period and be triumphant in this battle. I for one, have decided to listen to the medical community regarding the steps I should take to keep myself safe. On the other hand, there are those who might think the pandemic is not real and other people are just overreacting. "After all, the president said he is not even going to wear a mask and will open up the country again." It has been planned that the country will "open up" no later than May 1, 2020 — this time.
Whatever your persuasion, there is help available if you need to talk with someone, at no cost to you. Call Gila County Behavioral Health Crisis Hotline at 1-877-756-4090
Stay well physically and mentally,
Bettie Julkes, Payson
