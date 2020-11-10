Editor:
In the spring of 2002 our son came home from college and nonchalantly informed us that he had joined the U.S. Marine Reserve. After that things moved quickly. Boot Camp. M.0.S. School in Virginia. In the late fall of 2002 his unit was activated. By early 2003, he and his unit were on a plane to Kuwait.
My wife also moved quickly. She met casually with other Marine moms in October. In December, she formed a Military Support Group. By April of 2003, her group was sending packages to military service members serving overseas. All branches, all sexes, all races. My wife had two rules for those who wished to support the troops: No religion. No politics. A number of people were politely told that if they had to inject religion or politics into their support they should start their own group. As it turned out the Military Support Group was wildly successful.
For the next 14 years my non-work life was dominated by her unwavering support for the military. Long after my son finished his military obligation, we would go to a variety of organizations: Elks, Moose, VFW, Optimist, Soroptimist, and a variety of service groups I didn’t even know existed, to request money to send care packages overseas. Numerous times we would go to Safeway, Fry’s, Walgreens and CVS pharmacies begging for donations of things like socks, foot powder, and beef jerky to send to the troops. As her husband, I was happy (sort of) to help her to send supplies to the military serving overseas.
That was the easy part. For the hard part she was on her own. Like attending dozens of military funerals or sitting with a Gold Star mom. Holding her hand. Not saying a word. Listening as the woman talked about her son. Stupid stuff. How her son’s car was always breaking down, or what he wore to prom, or how her son’s girlfriend didn’t come around much anymore. Listening. Listening, even when no words were being spoken. Listening, as the woman stared into the mist of what might have been.
Now I know there are some people who live in a narrow little world where support for the military is a Republican virtue. I suppose on some level that is fine. However, if anyone wants to see the truth: that patriotism is a form of enthusiasm that covers a broad political spectrum, I would be more than happy to introduce them to my wife.
She is a Democrat.
James Bruce, Payson
