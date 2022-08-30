Editor:
I had the great honor of attending the 2022 Arizona Outdoor Hall of Fame Banquet last week. With great pride, I watched as Mr. Joe Miller of Payson was inducted into the Hall of Fame for his legendary work throughout Rim Country.
I can’t think of an issue related to cold, clean water in Arizona that Joe hasn’t had a hand in advocating for and protecting. As the past president of the Gila Trout Chapter of Trout Unlimited and longtime member of both the Payson Flycasters Club and Desert Flycasters Club, Joe has been the driving force behind several conservation efforts in Rim Country, northern Arizona, and the White Mountains.
He has continued to stress the importance of protecting the watersheds in the Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4FRI) as the Trout Unlimited member of the 4FRI stakeholder group. Joe has been the impetus to coordinate efforts among key leaders to improve forest health conditions in the C.C. Cragin watershed and ensure safer conditions for Rim Country communities.
Joe Miller has spearheaded efforts with AZGFD to provide funding for stream improvement work on the East Verde River and has participated in a number of stream improvement projects on the East Verde River, Upper East Verde River, Haigler Creek, and Canyon Creek. His passion for Arizona’s native trout includes work to protect recovery populations of Gila and Apache trout as well as support the efforts of AZGFD at Canyon Creek Hatchery to produce recreational stockings of Gila trout to help anglers appreciate the beauty and value of these native trout.
Joe Miller has been a tireless champion for trout, and the cold, clean water that they demand. His stewardship not only benefits trout, but helps ensure more cold, clean water in healthy, well-managed forests, critical to all residents of Arizona.
Congratulations to Joe Miller on this well-deserved recognition for all of your conservation work benefiting Arizona.
James Goughnour, chairman, Arizona Game & Fish Commission
