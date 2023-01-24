(Recently) there was an article in the Roundup addressing the lack of Gila County residents getting the COVID vaccine.
“Highest percentage of COVID cases and COVID deaths ... are in Gila County.”
The article further addressed how parents in Gila County are refusing to allow their children to be protected from polio and measles because they have been led to believe that vaccinations are more dangerous than the risk of these diseases.
Thank you Roundup for sharing this valuable information.
But wait ...
In (another) Roundup a long rambling letter appeared in the Opinion section, referencing a single adverse reaction to the vaccine ... in Australia.
The First Amendment is the cornerstone of our Constitution and protects free speech ...
The First Amendment does not require newspapers to publish dangerous information from crackpots that can harm the children of our community.
A few of you think the Roundup prints too many of my letters.
Be advised, all of my submissions are not accepted.
Submissions to the editor that can cause harm, either by violence or disease, should be consigned to the trash can.
The COVID vaccine has saved millions of lives – as has the polio vaccine.
Older readers can remember the March of Dimes and iron lungs.
Hopefully we will see less outright “misinformation” and conspiracy theories in the future.
