I agree with the recent letter about misrepresentations made in an earlier letter by the chairman of the local Republicans. I would add the following:
President Trump’s huge tax cuts for the wealthy followed by unfunded spending to fight the pandemic greatly increased inflationary pressures. Pandemic-related supply chain disruptions helped cause the current high rate of inflation, not President Biden.
The “erratic and sloppy withdrawal (surrender)” from Afghanistan resulted from Trump’s decision to negotiate with the Taliban a specific date to withdraw American troops. This undercut the Afghan government causing the leaders to flee the country to save their lives. The demoralized troops gave up sooner than Trump’s military advisers predicted. President Biden and the remaining American troops dealt with the mess Trump created.
If anyone gave the “green light” for Putin to invade Ukraine it was Trump. He undercut the NATO alliance at every turn and referred to Putin as a “brilliant leader” when he surrounded Ukraine with troops. He called Putin a “savvy genius” after he invaded.
Biden, on the other hand, worked with our allies to strengthen NATO and to levy crippling economic sanctions on Russia. Would the chair prefer a nuclear war?
Robert Hershberger
P.S. Why is it that some letter writers can exceed 500+ words to show their ignorance when the rest of us are allowed only 200 words to show ours?
Note: The word limit on letters to the editor is 400 words.
Somebody has been sole sourcing their CNN.
Creepy Joe thinks the economy is doing great, so why are you blaming President Trump? Must be the left's favorite thing. Obummer blamed Dubya for 8 years and beyond. I can't say that I really recall President Trump blaming his predecessor. Weird.
And again with the Afghanistan withdrawal. That was a mess that left behind billions of dollars in weapons systems and equipment that quickly ended up in the hands of an emboldened enemy that was all but decimated. There is no way you can blame anybody but the Commander in Chief when that withdrawal occurred.
Jack
I love your cute nicknames- adds nothing but credibility to your always, robustly incorrect arguments..🙄🙄🙄🙄
"I can't say that I really recall President Trump blaming his predecessor. Weird."🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
From 2010-2020, Trump tweeted about Obama over 3000 times, let alone what he said in other venues.
Sorry you missed all of these gems, Jack-
Birtherism/Muslim?
"Obamagate/Deep State?
Obama's Nobel prize ?
"He left us in a horrible state"?
"Totally inept and corrupt "?
"Worst economic record"
I could go on and on and on......but, you know.....when there is over 3000 pathological examples.....??? And not CNN as the sole source....Weird, indeed.🤣
"I can't recall" is pretty close to pleading the 5th.. eh??? Oh, I forgot another Trump quote " Anyone the pleads the 5th, is a loser and guilty" Let's see how that plays out in the next several months....🙄🙄🙄
BTW - the plan to get out of Afghanistan was Trump's....
The added emojis really bolster your responses. At least they dress it up and make them more amusing.
Yes, the plan to get out of Afghanistan was Trump's. The massive failure in execution all belongs to Creepy Joe.
Jack
