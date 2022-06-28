I need to speak about two letters to the editor. One, “Smoke of war, who will lead” by the Gila County Republican Party Chair Gary Morris. The other by Democrat pundit Ted Paulk, titled “Misrepresentations.” One was filled with facts, the other full of emotions that fully meet his letter’s title of Misrepresentations.
I recognized letters to the editor are “opinions” and I would not challenge the Roundup to conduct fact checks. But I recommend Roundup readers conduct their own fact checking.
Mr. Paulk stated, “Trump did not send additional funding to NATO — he pulled us out of NATO.” No, Trump did not pull out. He challenged NATO countries to pay their 2% funding commitment to NATO. Morris is correct when he stated that NATO is in a better position to repel Russia today as a result.
Mr. Paulk stated “Trump did not stand up to Putin.” Fact. There were no provocations at all from Russia during Trump’s four years. But it took less than a year for Putin to put invasion forces on the border of Ukraine. Biden did nothing to stop it and combat continues.
Mr. Paulk stated, “Trump was elected with Putin’s help.” The multi-year, multi-million dollar Mueller investigation found no Trump-Russian collusion. On the other hand, Special Prosecutor Durham’s investigation found collusion by Hillary Clinton’s campaign, which created false Russian collusion allegations. Criminal indictments for a number Clinton campaign officials have been handed down.
Mr. Paulk stated, “Biden’s sanctions are not weak.” Well, they didn’t stop the invasion and Russian forces continue to penetrate Ukraine. It’s been well demonstrated that Biden has been leading from behind on multiple national and international events. Example, with an invasion underway, Biden scheduled an emergency meeting with NATO ... for 10 days after the announcement. That’s leading from behind. Trump would have gone to NATO the following day.
Mr. Paulk closes his letter with, “Trump was/is Putin’s puppet and has sown seeds of division and hate ever since he came down the escalator.” First, Trump is not in office and has little influence on national affairs. As reflected in the Mueller report, there was no evidence of any collusion with Putin.
Some observations; the DNA of Democrats is one of symbolism over fact or merit. Second, it’s well established that hate alters reality and judgment. Both are reflected in Mr. Paulk’s letter.
