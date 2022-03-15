The chairman of the Northern Gila County Republican Party shared his thoughts in a letter to the Roundup that is so filled with misrepresentations (lies) that it’s mind boggling.
I thought Trump and Gosar could not be topped when it comes to spreading lies, but this guy managed to leave these two champion prevaricators in the dust.
Trump did not send additional funding to NATO — he pulled us out of NATO. Biden got us back in.
Trump did not stand up to Putin, “He says good things about me.”
Trump was elected with Putin’s help by Russian hackers and Russian disinformation specialists.
Our withdrawal from the 20-plus years long war in Afghanistan was a good thing. Ask any veteran, soldier, or parents of a soldier.
Biden did not “urge” Zelensky to leave Ukraine, he offered his assistance if he wanted it.
Biden’s sanctions on Russia are not weak, they are weakening Putin with Biden leading our allies to sanction Putin.
Donald Trump called Putin a “savvy genius.”
The chairman said Trump showed “real leadership and courage.” Everyone in the world knows that is laughable.
Trump was/is Putin’s puppet and has sown seeds of division and hate ever since he came down the escalator.
Trump sold condos at over-inflated prices to Russian oligarchs in Trump Tower and elsewhere in order to launder dirty money.
Trump is under investigation for so many crimes it’s hard to count them.
Trump et.al., throw up every roadblock possible to avoid having to testify on any of these charges.
The Republican Party defends Trump’s crimes and do not want to see him investigated for anything ... but they called Hillary to testify before 6, count ‘em, Republican investigations that found nothing. Hillary appeared willingly before each hearing and stayed for hours enduring insults from the likes of Jim Jordan, Louie Gohmert, and many other rude Republican “lawmakers.”
This is America, and you have the right to choose, but do so many of you have to keep swallowing the lies fed to you by men and women who have no moral compass, no honor, and no loyalty to their country ... only to themselves?
And the award for the most Trumps in a single submission goes to... TED PAULK! Tell us Ted, what are you going to do now? Go to Disneyland perhaps?
I will say I can agree wholeheartedly with your last paragraph, but with Washington and the media as a whole. Once you realize that exactly none of them are looking out for you, life becomes much easier.
The ones who elected them in collectively are facing record inflation, record gas prices, and a slew of other obstacles, and while we're being told to change our diets, eat hamburger in lieu of steak, and buy electric vehicles to avoid higher fuel costs, Congress voted themselves a 21% pay increase via the inclusion of an MRA adjustment. They're all crooks if you look closely, and none of them are looking out for us.
At a local level, California democrats voted against suspended the fuel taxes to help provide relief from the insanely high prices they're experiencing.
Jack
Good letter and thanks for setting the record straight, but Trump didn't actually pull us out of NATO. He wanted to, but the U.S. Senate and some of the folks around him stopped that nonsense.
Thanks Charles...
You are correct.
Trump tried but failed...surprisingly.
Editor,
Would it be possible to get a ruling here? That looks to be the most "Trump" references in a single letter to the editor in the history of the Payson Roundup. I just want to make sure that recognition is given where it is due.
Jack
